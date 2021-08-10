County Purchasing Agent Receives Chief Procurement Officer Certification

Schlimm, a former employee of the State of Wyoming who was hired in June 2021, participated in a series of virtual courses during the month of July held by New Mexico EDGE (Education Designed to Generate Excellence in the Public Sector) that educated her on New Mexico Purchasing and Procurement, the New Mexico Procurement Process, Acquisition Methods, Contract Administration and included a Specification Writing Workshop. Following the course work she was given a cumulative examination, which she passed, and at the time was awarded the title of Chief Procurement Officer by the State of New Mexico.