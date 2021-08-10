Man Overdoses While Driving, Leading To Two Arrests

Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

JACKSON – After being dispatched for a drug overdose, police arrested a couple who had drugs on them.

Police said they saw bystanders near a man lying in the shoulder of West Veterans Highway near Hawkin Road on August 6. He was turning blue and exhibiting symptoms of a narcotic overdose. They gave him Narcan and he began improving but remained unconscious.

According to police, the man had been driving when he began to overdose. His girlfriend, who was the passenger, managed to control the car after he began swerving. She was able to stop the car, pull him out and waved down other drivers for help.

When police spoke with the passenger, they found what appeared to be a glass crack pipe sticking out from her bra in plain view. Police also saw a large bulge in her the spandex pants that was later discovered to be a small container holding various paraphernalia for drug use. In addition, she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

During a search, police found several wax folds containing heroin, additional wax folds which contained Fentanyl, several more glass pipes and other paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as Alexey Laptin, 32, of Newtownville, was brought to the local hospital for treatment. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled dangerous substance while operating a motor vehicle and reckless driving. He was issued summons and left in the care of the hospital he had been transported to.

The passenger, identified as Eleana Kuzel, 25, of Moorestown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Fentanyl, hindering, tampering with evidence and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.

The car they were driving was determined to be a rental vehicle and it was impounded to be turned back over to the rental company.

The public are reminded that any persons arrested or charged with any offenses or crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.