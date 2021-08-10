​Faction Drops Teaser For Latest Film Roots

Yet again, our friends at the The Faction Collective are dropping some heat! We’re stoked to see the teaser for their new film Roots – it promises to be full of next-level skiing in some of the best places across the world. Faction’s third feature film digs deep to uncover the foundations of freeskiing as seen by the current generation of skiers. From the caves of the Dolomites to the nightscapes of Ruka and the mythic peaks surrounding Verbier, Roots takes us on a journey through the vibrant spectrum of freeskiing. For more on the film, read here.