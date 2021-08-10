Stop & Shop looking to hire hundreds of part-time employees
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop & Shop grocery store chain will be holding a job fair to take applications for hundreds of part time jobs. On Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., job seekers can apply in person at any of 17 participating stores, including locations in Holyoke, Pittsfield, Chicopee, Greenfield, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Springfield, Hadley, Belchertown, Feeding Hills, North Adams, and Northampton. Interviews will be conducted on-site.www.wwlp.com
