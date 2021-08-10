On the Town: Positive Tomorrows earns pat on the back
Positive Tomorrows held its annual Cork and Canvas auction and fundraiser last week for the first time in its new school, and it was a success by all measures. The sold-out Cork and Canvas party fell on the date of the birthday of the school’s executive director, Susan Agel, so a specialty drink – “the Susan Agel Birthday Suit” – was served in her honor. C2 Catering provided the food, including handmade, individually served pies, and Eventures handled the decor.journalrecord.com
