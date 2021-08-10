What Tyrone Truesdell’s departure means for Auburn at defensive tackle
Auburn’s defensive line will be without a key piece this season following the departure of fifth-year senior and two-year starter Tyrone Truesdell. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday that Truesdell, who opted to return in the spring and take advantage of the NCAA’s free year of eligibility, is no longer with the team and will not return to the program this fall. That leaves Auburn without a projected starter on its defensive line — and a large hole to fill at defensive tackle this preseason.www.al.com
