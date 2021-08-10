Madison council to allocate $75K in early step toward Waverly Place redesign

MADISON - The hiring of a landscape architect is to be among the first steps in the process of creating a more inviting, pedestrian-friendly Waverly Place. The Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to introduce an ordinance allocating $75,000 toward hiring the architect and any other professional services related to the project. The council, which is soliciting bids for the service, intends to make the hire at a meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, when the ordinance will be up for adoption.