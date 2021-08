A proposal for a new housing project recently popped up on Redwood City’s published list of Development Projects. That proposal, dubbed “Redwood Square,” describes a 16-unit, for-sale condominium building to be constructed on the parking lot of the L’Academy Language Immersion Preschool (which is located on El Camino Real just two blocks south of Woodside Road). I find this project to be fascinating for a number of reasons, one of which is the fact that six of the building’s 16 condominiums would have one bedroom but two full bathrooms, while the remaining 10 would have four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.