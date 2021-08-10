Cancel
Presidential Election

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
San Mateo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan for states coast to coast on Tuesday, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Here's what that means for you

After months of negotiations within the Senate, it finally approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal by a 69-30 vote on Tuesday. According to the White House, the package includes nearly $550 billion in new spending and could mean millions of new jobs over the next decade through federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities. The next step is for the House of Representatives to review the bill, so there will likely be many hurdles ahead.
Congress & CourtsGazette

It's in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON • Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night, wrapping up days of work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at about 2,700 pages,...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gov. Ducey calls for Sec. Mayorkas's resignation after leaked audio

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to resign, and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
U.S. Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Rand Paul’s Medical License Revoked?

A post shared on Facebook over 340 times claims Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s medical license was revoked. There is no evidence that Paul had his medical license revoked. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. Paul graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988,...
EducationWashington Post

Ron DeSantis’s defund-the-schools flop exposes his contorted view of conservatism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is no conservative. At least not based on his handling of the coronavirus — which received a double slap-down this week. Real conservatives believe in local control. Not DeSantis. He issued an executive order banning schools from telling students to wear masks and then threatened to cut funding from districts that defy him by withholding the pay of superintendents and other officials. After a handful of districts rebelled, and polling showed most parents supportive of masking requirements, his spokeswoman acknowledged that DeSantis lacks the ability to directly dock the salaries of people who are “not state employees.”
PoliticsMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.
mediaite.com

Rudy Giuliani Admitted He Lied to Fox News Hosts. What Should They Do About It?

Jonah Goldberg, editor of The Dispatch and a Fox News contributor, has a modest proposal for Fox News hosts that Rudy Giuliani lied to: condemn him and ban him from their shows. It was recently revealed that Giuliani admitted to investigators that he lied when claiming in 2016, weeks before...

