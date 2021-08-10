Philadelphia Eagles’ Andre Dillard and K’Von Wallace week-to-week

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard is considered week-to-week with a knee sprain and safety K’Von Wallace is also week-to-week after suffering a groin strain.

Dillard, 25, is competing with Jordan Mailata for Philadelphia’s starting left tackle job. In the Eagles’ first, unofficial depth chart of training camp released Tuesday, both players were listed as first-string left tackles, indicating an unsettled competition at the position.

The Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2019 (No. 22 overall) out of Washington State, Dillard played 16 games in his rookie year with four starts. But he missed all of 2020 with a torn biceps.

As a result, the Australian Mailata took over the starting left tackle role in 2020, with 10 starts among his 15 appearances protecting the blindside for Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts .

Wallace, 24, is the Eagles’ projected starter at strong safety. As a rookie in 2020, he appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 21 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Rodney McLeod would likely rejoin the starters but remains on the physically unable to perform list.

–Field Level Media

