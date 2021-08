Freddy Peralta just did something even Nolan Ryan never did. And he still has a few more starts to cushion his lead ahead of any other pitcher in history. The Brewers 1-2-3 punch at the front of their starting rotation are doing things that are unheard of. Corbin Burnes etched his name in the history books to start the season, Brandon Woodruff was missing barrels at a record pace and now Freddy Peralta has passed one of the best pitchers of all-time in a stat category.