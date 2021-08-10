Cancel
Don Mattingly plans to rejoin Miami Marlins Friday after COVID bout

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return to the club on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with COVID-19.

Bally Sports Florida was the first to report the news.

Mattingly tested positive for the virus on July 31. Mattingly was fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms at the time.

Bench coach James Rowson has served as the Marlins’ acting manager since Mattingly contracted the virus. The team is 3-7 since then, entering Tuesday’s action.

The Marlins have two games against the San Diego Padres, then a day off on Thursday, before opening a three-game home series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Mattingly, 60, played his entire 14-year career with the New York Yankees, who retired his No. 23 jersey. He was a nine-time Gold Glove winner as a first baseman, a six-time All-Star selection and the 1985 American League MVP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDsYw_0bNiQer100
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

He managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-15 before joining Miami in 2016. He was honored as National League Manager of the Year in 2020 for guiding the Marlins — who experienced a COVID-19 crisis of their own early in that season — to their first postseason appearance since the 2003 World Series.

The Marlins picked up Mattingly’s mutual option for the 2022 season last month.

–Field Level Media

