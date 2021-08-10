Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics slight favorites in crowded AL Wild Card race

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvWbH_0bNiQdyI00

Boston’s recent slide has put the Red Sox behind the proverbial 8-ball in the American League East race, but they remain favored to at least claim a Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox (65-49) entered Tuesday 4.0 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East after going 2-8 over their past 10 games. However, they are even with the Oakland A’s (64-48) in the race for the league’s two Wild Card spots, both 2.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees (62-50).

Boston is being offered at +105 by SportsBetting.ag to earn a Wild Card spot, slightly ahead of Oakland (+110) and New York (+115).

The AL remains a hotly-contested race, with Toronto (60-50) only 3.0 games behind Boston and Oakland, and Seattle (59-54), Cleveland (55-55) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) still within striking distance.

Houston (66-46) entered Tuesday with a 2.0-game lead over Oakland in the AL West, with the Chicago White Sox (67-46) holding a commanding 10.5-game lead over Cleveland in the Central.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B78SY_0bNiQdyI00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team in No. 1 spot, New York Yankees rise

AL Wild Card Odds
Red Sox +105
Athletics +110
Yankees +115
Blue Jays +145
Rays +145
Astros +150
Mariners +600
Indians +1200

The competition isn’t nearly as deep in the National League, where three of the best four records belong to NL West teams in San Francisco (71-41), the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45) and San Diego (65-49). While the teams are separated by a total of 7.0 games in the standings, all three are favored to reach the postseason by oddsmakers.

Atlanta (57-55) remains within 2.0 games of Philadelphia in the East but the team that loses out on the division title will have a difficult time rallying for a Wild Card spot.

The same is true in the Central, where Cincinnati (61-52) entered Tuesday 5.5 games behind Milwaukee (66-46).

NL Wild Card Odds
Padres -200
Giants -105
Dodgers +115
Reds +200
Phillies +1200
Braves +1400
Cardinals +1400
Mets +1400

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Corey Knebel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Reds#Race#The Red Sox#American#The Oakland A#The New York Yankees#Sportsbetting Ag#The Los Angeles Angels#The Chicago White Sox#Al Wild Card#Blue Jays#Indians#The National League#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Phillies#Braves#The Detroit Tigers#Il Tampa Bay Rays#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

AL East-leading Red Sox acquire Robles and Davis in trades

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday. Boston sent infielder-outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays drop Red Sox again, take over 1st in AL East

Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the sixth inning, Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia each had two-run homers and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the visiting Boston Red Sox for a 9-5 win on Saturday night. Mejia (2-for-4) drove in four runs and Franco (2-for-4) had two...
MLBABC Action News

Rays 2022 schedule released, with Opening Day in Boston vs. Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays are laser-focused on finishing this season strong and making a deep playoff run, but with a couple months left to go this year, next year's schedule has already been released. We will be treated to a marquee matchup right off the bat, as the Rays head...
MLBwcn247.com

Rays hit 3 HRs, beat the Red Sox 7-3 to tighten AL East race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena homered and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within one-half game of AL East-leading Boston with a 7-3 win over the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series. Boston has had at least a share of first-place in the division since June 28. The Red Sox or Rays have been in the top spot since April 10. Díaz connected on a two-run drive in the first. After Wander Franco hit a two-run double in the third inning, Tampa Bay went up 6-2 in the fourth when Zunino and Arozarena had solo shots off Martín Pérez.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays face Red Sox, look to maintain control of AL East

Back in sole possession of first place, the Tampa Bay Rays hope to build on their American League East division lead as they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. Tampa Bay ended Boston's 34-day reign atop the division with a 9-5...
MLBMiami Herald

Rays make it clean sweep of Red Sox, expand AL East lead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays made their first appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball in seven years a good one, beating the Red Sox 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep and extend their American League East lead to 1½ games. The Rays won their fourth straight to improve to...
MLBnewbostonpost.com

Boston Red Sox Lose Four In A Row

It has not been a good stretch of baseball for the Boston Red Sox as of late. As of Monday, August 2, the team had lost four straight games. They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and took a 13-1 beating against the Toronto Blue Jays in the game before that.
MLBTri-County Times

Tigers, Red Sox fought in a tough battle for 1972 AL East championship

 Editor’s Note: Through the years sports editor David Troppens has collected historical radio and television broadcasts of Detroit Tigers games. He’ll be featuring games through his collection based on the a date close the actual date of our current publication. July 30, 1972. Boston 4, Detroit 3. First game of...
MLBWCVB

Boston Red Sox announce 2022 regular season schedule

BOSTON — For the third consecutive year, the Boston Red Sox will open the 2022 baseball season at home in Fenway Park, according to a schedule announced Wednesday. According to the schedule, the club will host the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31 to start the season. Rivals the New...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber a low-risk, high-reward addition

Blockbuster trades went elsewhere. A trade for a starting pitcher did not materialize. The best of the three trades the Boston Red Sox made involved an injured player. A trade that possibly carries the lowest risk in this underwhelming trade deadline for Boston. The trade for outfielder Kyle Schwarber might...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 105: Rays vs Boston Red Sox — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 4 p.m. After a 7–3 win over the Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Friday, the Rays can win the series on Saturday and move into first place in the AL East. Tampa Bay (62–42) trails Boston (63–42) by just a half game. The Rays are 3–4 against the Red Sox this season, but have won the last three meetings. Tampa Bay also is now 25–8 in the team’s last 33 home games.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Rays beat Red Sox 9-5 to take AL East lead

Wander Franco had two key run-scoring hits, the Tampa Bay bullpen worked out of a pair of bases-loaded jams and the Rays moved into first place in the AL East with a 9-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Franco’s RBI triple off Nathan Eovaldi (9-6) gave...
Boston, MAclnsmedia.com

Red Sox Postgame Press Conferences | Boston vs Detroit 8-4

The Red Sox snapped their 5 game losing streak with the win on Wednesday. Kike returned to the lineup on Wednesday and he hit a home-run in his first game back from his off day. CLNS Red Sox Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50%...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: Chaim Bloom and Boston almost got shutout at the deadline

FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom of the Boston Red Sox addresses the media during a press conference during a spring training team workout on February 21, 2021 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLBchatsports.com

Boston Red Sox trade for relievers Hansel Robles, Austin Davis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday. Boston sent infielder-outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins. Robles made 45 appearances for...
MLBConcord Monitor

AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nationals

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night. The trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox lost to Toronto 13-1 at Fenway Park. Boston was 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. Schwarber...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Will September be Triston Casas’s time in Boston?

Is a Red Sox September call to Triston Casas possible?. Red Sox Nation awaits the next few weeks until September arrives and rosters will expand. That expansion will not be what took place in the past as not there will be a limit. Rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players. There is one player that RSN will hopefully put their loving eyes on – Triston Casas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy