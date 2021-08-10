Cancel
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers activate Corey Knebel from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed pitcher Corey Knebel from the injured list on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, they put right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly on the injured list without a designation.

Knebel, 29, hasn’t pitched since April 23 with a right lat strain. At the time of the injury, he had a 1-0 record and 4.50 ERA in six innings over eight appearances with nine strikeouts.

This is the first season in Los Angeles for Knebel, who previously spent one season with the Detroit Tigers and six years — five seasons — with the Milwaukee Brewers. Knebel missed the entire 2019 season after Tommy John surgery.

Kelly, 33, is 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 relief appearances in 2021.

–Field Level Media

