Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough on, Randy Arozarena comes off COVID IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E759j_0bNiQbCq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzS4C_0bNiQbCq00

The Tampa Bay Rays swapped players on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, reinstating outfielder Randy Arozarena from the list but placing starting left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on it.

It’s unclear if Yarbrough tested positive or was deemed a close contact of someone who did. However, Yarbrough is vaccinated.

The Rays recalled Louis Head from Triple-A Durham to take Yarbrough’s spot on the roster.

Yarbrough was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game in Boston. Josh Fleming is expected to pick up a chunk of innings behind an opener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B78SY_0bNiQbCq00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team in No. 1 spot, New York Yankees rise

Arozarena was put on the list Friday after being deemed a close contact. He missed the Rays’ weekend series against the Orioles.

Also Tuesday, the Rays put right-handed pitcher D.J. Johnson on the 10-day IL with a shoulder sprain. He suffered the injury Sunday in his third appearance with the Rays since being acquired at the trade deadline from Cleveland.

Arozarena, 26, is hitting .268 with 16 home runs, 66 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 99 games this season.

Yarbrough, 29, is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (17 starts). He has pitched a team-best 119 innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Corey Knebel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Covid#The Tampa Bay Rays#Triple A Durham#Orioles#Era#The Detroit Tigers#Il Don Mattingly#Miami Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox bats fall silent as Rays expand division lead

BOSTON — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Mike Zunino...
MLBThe Nebraska City News Press

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (63-41) and Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) open a hugely important three-game weekend series Friday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Red Sox vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Martin Perez is...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners have the Tampa Bay Rays number

There are always those teams or players who just seem to be a thorn in the side of a certain franchise. For whatever reason, regardless of records or production, they just have the other team’s number. That has been the case with the Seattle Mariners when it comes to the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBpressboxonline.com

Orioles Trade RHP Shawn Armstrong To Tampa Bay Rays

The Orioles have traded right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced July 30. Armstrong, 30, has appeared in 20 games for the Orioles this season, all in relief. He has allowed 19 earned runs in 20 innings for an 8.55 ERA. He has 22 strikeouts this season, while allowing five home runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Stumbles to no-decision Saturday

Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Red Sox, giving up five runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four. Two-run shots by Xander Bogaerts in the first inning and Bobby Dalbec in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Yarbrough. The southpaw hadn't served up multiple homers in a start since June 3, but he's allowed a steady rain of balls to fall into the seats this season -- his 1.42 HR/9 is by far a career-worst performance in that category. Yarbrough will carry a 4.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94:21 K:BB through 114 innings into his next outing.
MLBchatsports.com

Former Tampa Bay reliever Diego Castillo closes out host Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night. “I didn’t feel like I had my maximum best stuff tonight but I was able to make my big pitches in big situations, especially with my breaking ball, my secondary stuff,” Kikuchi said through an interpreter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays just keep finding bullpen arms

The Tampa Bay Rays have become known for their ability to seemingly turn nothing into something. Their unrivaled ability to find contributors from the scrap heap, and their farm system continuing to churn out prospects, has made the Rays one of the least conventional sustainable contenders in the majors. Tampa...
MLBnumberfire.com

Randy Arozarena returning to Rays' lineup Monday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners. Arozarena is playing left field in place of Austin Meadows and hitting sixth on Monday. numberFire’s models project Arozarena for 10.3 FanDuel points and he has...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Last chance to avoid Seattle sweep!

Even good teams (and I think the Rays are a good team) can match up poorly against another team. Apparently the Mariners are the 2021 Rays kryptonite. There’s still a chance to prevent a series sweep. Welcome, Dietrich Enns. The Rays have called up the 30 year old who has...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Tallies pair of extra-base hits

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mariners. Arozarena has been absolutely raking in his last 14 games, hitting .404 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI since July 19. After Wednesday's performance, he boasts a .268/.344/.458 slash line with 16 home runs and 20 doubles this season. The 2020 postseason standout must smell October, as he's playing a pivotal role in the playoff-bound Rays' offense after an unspectacular first half of the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Did the Tampa Bay Rays do enough at the MLB trade deadline?

A week ago, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball were making trades left-and-right to better, and sometimes worsen their ballclubs. However, I believe a fair question remains for the Rays, did they do enough?. The Tampa Bay Rays made the first big...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Randy Arozarena turns it on at the right time

Randy Arozarena burst into the national news last postseason when his offensive barrage buried the New York Yankees and gave the Los Angeles Dodgers fits as they tried to get him out en route to winning the World Series. Rays’ fans looked to 2021 with excitement, fully expecting Arozarena to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays have hopefully ended their fall back to earth

If you are in the Tampa Bay area, it is presumably safe to once again look upward. Hopefully, the Tampa Bay Rays have completed their freefall back to earth. What week it has been!. The Tampa Bay Rays came home to Tropicana Field on July 27 for an eight-game homestand,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy