Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough on, Randy Arozarena comes off COVID IL

The Tampa Bay Rays swapped players on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, reinstating outfielder Randy Arozarena from the list but placing starting left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on it.

It’s unclear if Yarbrough tested positive or was deemed a close contact of someone who did. However, Yarbrough is vaccinated.

The Rays recalled Louis Head from Triple-A Durham to take Yarbrough’s spot on the roster.

Yarbrough was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game in Boston. Josh Fleming is expected to pick up a chunk of innings behind an opener.

Arozarena was put on the list Friday after being deemed a close contact. He missed the Rays’ weekend series against the Orioles.

Also Tuesday, the Rays put right-handed pitcher D.J. Johnson on the 10-day IL with a shoulder sprain. He suffered the injury Sunday in his third appearance with the Rays since being acquired at the trade deadline from Cleveland.

Arozarena, 26, is hitting .268 with 16 home runs, 66 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 99 games this season.

Yarbrough, 29, is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (17 starts). He has pitched a team-best 119 innings.

–Field Level Media

