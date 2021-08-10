Cancel
NFL

Detroit Lions sign kicker Zane Gonzalez

The Detroit Lions signed free agent kicker Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday, setting up a competition with Randy Bullock for the kicking duties this season.

It’s a one-year deal for the former Arizona Cardinals kicker.

The Lions also waived kicker Matthew Wright.

The Lions are in search of a replacement for Matt Prater, who left in free agency to replace Gonzalez in Arizona.

Gonzalez, 26, played in 33 games in parts of three seasons for the Cardinals. He made just 72.7 percent of his field goal attempts in 2020 (12 games) before ending the season on injured reserve with a back injury. He converted 38 of 39 extra point attempts.

He began his career in Cleveland (2017-18).

NFL Power Rankings: Where every team ranks with preseason in full bloom

Bullock also signed a one-year deal with the Lions in the offseason after spending the last four-plus seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he has struggled in camp with the Lions.

Bullock converted on 80.8 percent of his FG tries last season in 12 games, including a long of 55 yards. He made 24 of 25 PAT attempts. He began his career in Houston after the Texans drafted him in the fifth round in 2012. He kicked in 35 games for the Texans and also had brief stints with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

–Field Level Media

