Fate of bipartisan Connecticut juvenile crime reforms appear uncertain
The chances of reaching a bipartisan agreement on juvenile justice reforms this summer appear questionable.
A top Republican in the Connecticut House of Representatives, Rep. Craig Fishbein of Wallingford, on Tuesday said talks have “broken down” and the General Assembly should instead push ahead with a series of GOP ideas to address car thefts and other crimes being committed by repeat juvenile offenders.
Rep. Steve Stafstrom of Bridgeport, the Democratic co-chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he’s still willing to work with Republicans, the minority party in the state’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly.
