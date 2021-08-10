Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

'Absolutely overwhelming' | Blank Children's Hospital pauses elective surgeries as patients surge

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrVGQ_0bNiPqAI00

In an effort to continue giving high-quality care and alleviating overworked staff, leadership at Blank Children's Hospital decided this week to temporarily suspend scheduled elective surgeries.

Several factors went into the decision, including:

  • an uptick of trauma patients usually seen during the summer months
  • increase in respiratory illness cases
  • staffing shortage

Dr. Wendy Woods-Swafford, Chief Medical Officer at Blank Children's Hospital said it's been a packed medical center since June.

"But I think, you know, we're definitely more active right now, we have a variant that is far more contagious than we have dealt with before," said Woods-Swafford. "It just coincides with our return to, we know our hope and our return to normal activities. But it happens to compound on all the other things that we're used to seeing and taking care of people for. So it makes it feel absolutely overwhelming."

The temporary suspension of elective surgeries will put some families in a bind. Woods-Swafford said summer is the typical time of year when parents want to schedule these types of surgeries for their children before the school year begins.

"This is the one thing we can do to be really mindful and to make sure that we are taking care of those urgent cases and providing that safe and quality care," said Woods-Swafford.

Blank Children's Hospital isn't seeing the same surge in pediatric COVID-19 patients as other parts of the country, but Woods-Swafford said more cases could arrive as the school year begins.

"There's that potential, definitely, and we just have to be cautious and protect those that we can," said Woods-Swafford.

There isn't a timeline for when the suspension will be lifted.

Watch: Iowa educators process the news from the CDC about universal masking for students and teachers.

Comments / 0

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Elective#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Arkansas hospital where HALF of nursing positions are vacant is so overwhelmed with COVID patients that it's offering $25,000 signing bonus for medics willing to take jobs

An Arkansas hospital system is so desperate to fill open positions it is offering signing bonuses of up to $25,000. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), has 360 health care vacancies, with 200 specifically being for nurses, reported CNN. The hospital system is short 50 percent of its nursing...
Public Healthabc11.com

Alarming 94K surge in COVID-19 cases among kids, hospitals overwhelmed

Public health experts and state officials are raising alarms about a surge in COVID hospitalizations among children -- now at their steepest and seeing the most significant increase since the onset of the pandemic. After declining in the early summer, child COVID-19 cases have steadily increased again in recent weeks...
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Elective surgeries canceled as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming hospitals in Lane County. Things have gotten so out of hand that PeaceHealth has started canceling elective surgeries. Chief Medical Officer Dr. James McGovern said PeaceHealth wants to proactively adjust hospital operations to meet the health care needs of...
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – COVID-19 cases are spiking in Utah, overwhelming local hospitals with new patients. In the past 24 hours, the state saw the most new COVID-19 cases in six months and Intermountain Healthcare says their ICUs are filling up. Doctors worry the Delta variant – the one...
Paducah, KYKFVS12

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital revises visitor policy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah announced changes to their visitor policy on Thursday, August 12. Visitors will be required to be at least 15-years-old and to wear a mask at all times will inside the hospital and at Mercy facilities. Visitors not wearing a mask will be asked to leave the property.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Winter respiratory viruses push Blank Children's Hospital to capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Children's Hospital has been at or near capacity for at least six weeks, and the hospital announced it will delay elective procedures until more space becomes available. The influx of patients comes not from COVID-19 but winter respiratory viruses making an unseasonable appearance in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy