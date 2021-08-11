Police seek to identify suspect from stabbing at bar in Harrisburg

Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured.

Authorities say that on Aug. 5 around 8:30 p.m., two people were stabbed at Bill's Cafe in Harrisburg.

Police say that a suspect entered the bar, stabbed the victims, and fled the scene in a newer white SUV.

The victims took themselves to a local hospital to get treatment for the wounds.

The suspect is described as a man around 30-years-old who was wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

Download the FOX43 app here.