Tim Anderson Mic’d Up: At Wrigley Field

AS YOU KNOW…Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles yesterday…it was his first game with multiple extra-base hits since he registered 3 (2 doubles, 1 home run) in his second career game on May 14 vs. Cleveland…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that Kelenic became the youngest visiting player to register multiple extra-base hits in a game at Yankee Stadium since Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?…at 22 years and 22 days old, Kelenic became the youngest since Guerrero Jr. (21 years, 183 days old) recorded a double and homer for Toronto on Sept. 15, 2020…Yordan Álvarez-HOU (June 20, 2019), Ronald Acuña Jr.-ATL (July 2, 2018) and Rafael Devers-BOS (June 30, 2018) round out the top 5 most recent players the same age or younger than Kelenic to record at least 2 extra-base hits while visiting Yankee Stadium.
