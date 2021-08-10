Special Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Allen, northern Putnam, southern Defiance, Paulding and southern Henry Counties through 600 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Defiance to near Woodburn. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Defiance, New Haven, Paulding, Leipsic, Deshler, Antwerp, Woodburn, Payne, Continental, Holgate, Grabill, Oakwood, Leo-cedarville, Hamler, Dupont, Melrose, West Leipsic, Latty, Cecil and Belmore. This includes Interstate 469 between mile markers 18 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH