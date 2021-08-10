Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ford, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ford, northeastern Meade and northwestern Clark Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Minneola, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Minneola around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bloom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH