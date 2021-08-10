Call to Artists – City of Fate Downtown Mural Project

THE CITY OF FATE ANNOUNCES A $22,500 MULTI-FACED DOWNTOWN MURAL PROJECT. The City of Fate (located in the center of Rockwall County in Texas) announces a call for professional mural artists to submit qualifications to be considered for the design and installation of two (2) publicly viewable murals on two (2) building exterior walls located on the eastern elevation of 104 E Fate Main Place, Fate, TX 75087 and the western elevation of 104 E Fate Main Place, Fate, TX 75087. Artists may submit qualifications for one or two walls with the complete understanding and acceptance that each submission will be scored and awarded independently.