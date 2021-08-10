Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Harvey, northern Chase and southern Marion Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Peabody, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Peabody, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Florence, Elmdale, Cedar Point, Hymer, Tallgrass Prairie, Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and Saffordville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH