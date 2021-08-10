Where is Reggie Miller Now?

Netflix’s ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ is a documentary directed by Floyd Russ that chronicles the historic melee between two NBA teams — the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons — and their fans on November 19, 2004, roughly 17 years ago. This infamous brawl originated from a foul in the last minute of the game that transformed into more when a fan threw a cup filled with beer at Pacers’ Ron Artest. Eventually, the match was abandoned, and several players were suspended, which cost Reggie Miller another shot at the championship. So, let’s find out where he is today, shall we?