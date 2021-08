Dueling heat waves continued to roast the Lower 48 as more than 100 million people remained under heat alerts on Friday. Twin heat domes, or high-pressure system, have baked large parts of the country since midweek, setting numerous records. One heat dome on the West Coast was flexing across the Northwest on Friday and is expected to sink south this weekend. The other, centered near the Mid-Atlantic states, was pumping hot air over the central and eastern United States and will also retreat to the south over the weekend.