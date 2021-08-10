Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CUMBERLAND COUNTY At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Crab Orchard, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Lake Tansi and Indian Rock Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages Sequatchie River, Caney Fork including Clifty, Whites Creek and Piney Creek, Crossville, Basses Creek including Lake Tansi Village, Piney River, Bee Creek including Bledsoe State Forest, Byrd Creek including Cumberland Mountain State Park and Homestead, Lower Daddys Creek, Crab Orchard Creek, Laurel Creek including Lantana and Erasmus, Upper Daddys Creek, Fairfield Glade, Obed River including the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area and Caney Fork including Pleasant Hill. Rainfall will be tapering off...and water will recede quickly.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Hill, TN
County
Cumberland County, TN
City
Whites Creek, TN
City
Crossville, TN
City
Fairfield Glade, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Obed River#Indian Rock#Flood Advisory#Caney Fork#Bledsoe State Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which has closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

The tsunami threat from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Haiti region has passed and there is no further tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning System. The US Geological Survey estimates "high casualties" and widespread disaster in Haiti following the massive quake. 14 min ago. Have you been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy