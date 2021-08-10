Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jackson County through 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Skyline, or 12 miles north of Scottsboro, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stevenson, Hollywood, Fabius, Fackler and Martintown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
