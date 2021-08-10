Cancel
VanEck Files for Futures Bitcoin ETF After SEC Hints at Path to Approval

By Mathew Di Salvo
decrypt.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig firms are now buying into Bitcoin as an investment. Image: Shutterstock. Investment firm VanEck has applied to the SEC for a Bitcoin futures ETF. But the firm thinks a physical Bitcoin ETF is what investors really want. Investment firm VanEck has filed for a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF)—a...

