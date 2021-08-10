Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Gov. Cuomo could still face criminal, and/or civil charges

By Isabel Garcia
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Although Governor Cuomo announced he will resign, other legal troubles still hold up, including the criminal complaint filed last week in Albany County. "As it stands now with what we know, he is being investigated by the Albany County district Attorney's office, along with other district attorney's offices across the state from what we are aware of," says Aubrey Hetznecker, Associate Attorney at Ithaca-based law firm Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP.

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
State
New York State
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Lawsuits#Parks Salk#Llp#Weny News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which has closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

The tsunami threat from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Haiti region has passed and there is no further tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning System. The US Geological Survey estimates "high casualties" and widespread disaster in Haiti following the massive quake. 14 min ago. Have you been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy