Gov. Cuomo could still face criminal, and/or civil charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Although Governor Cuomo announced he will resign, other legal troubles still hold up, including the criminal complaint filed last week in Albany County. "As it stands now with what we know, he is being investigated by the Albany County district Attorney's office, along with other district attorney's offices across the state from what we are aware of," says Aubrey Hetznecker, Associate Attorney at Ithaca-based law firm Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP.