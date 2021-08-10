Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Putnam, southeastern Defiance, southeastern Paulding and southeastern Henry Counties through 800 AM EDT At 727 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Continental, or 14 miles south of Defiance, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kalida around 735 AM EDT. Glandorf around 745 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ottawa, Leipsic and Deshler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH