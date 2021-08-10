Cancel
On season 5 of 'Rick and Morty,' the future is certainly female

By Michael Boyle
Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be hard to believe, but Rick and Morty has been on the air for eight years now. The show’s 49 episodes so far, which would’ve made up nearly two full seasons on a standard network sitcom, have been split up between five seasons since 2013. Despite its relatively low episode count, the world and characters of the show now feel deeply familiar. Within the first two seasons, the writers at Rick and Morty had already established a funny and compelling cast of characters to build their show around. Today, the question they’re dealing with is: How do you keep these characters funny and compelling? The writers knew, going into season four, that the show would continue for at least 70 more episodes, so how did they avoid the common problem of sitcoms running out of steam? So far, its fifth season has provided a clear answer: let the characters grow in meaningful, permanent ways.

www.mic.com

