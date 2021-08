Mark your calendars. This Wednesday will be the first nationwide test of the U.S. emergency alert system since the pandemic. The test will run both the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which broadcasts an emergency tone and message on televisions and radios, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), a newer system that sends emergency notifications to smartphones. It will be the second nationwide test of the WEA after its debut in 2018, and the first test for those who have chosen to opt-in to tests.