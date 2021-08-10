Dickie McCamey Steps in to Represent Pitt Medical Center in Data Breach Row

Amica Mutual Insurance; Liberty Mutual Insurance Group; and other insurers filed a RICO lawsuit against Spine & Health, 4 UR Recovery Therapy and other defendants Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Greig, Kennedy, Seifert and Fitzgibbons, accuses the defendants of conspiring to use fraudulent medical treatments to file claims that exploit Michigan’s no-fault laws. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-11879, Liberty Insurance Corporation et al v. 4 Transport Inc et al.