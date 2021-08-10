Cancel
Dickie McCamey Steps in to Represent Pitt Medical Center in Data Breach Row

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey J. Wetzel, Steven L. Ettinger, and John C. Conti from Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote have stepped in to represent the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in a pending privacy class action. The suit, over an April 2020 data breach, was filed June 23 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Glancy Binkow & Goldberg on behalf of Mark Biddle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville, is 2:21-cv-00815, Biddle v. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center et al.

