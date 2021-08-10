Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

FFXIV: How to Make More Gil As a Weaver (August 2021)

By Andron Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust made your 100th summer indigo shirt and still struggling to make more Gil as a Weaver? Well, you’re not alone. Many game websites say that leveling up Disciples of The Hand and Land is the easiest way to become a gillionaire in Final Fantasy XI. However, none of them really give players the additional knowledge needed to succeed in their job of choice. As someone who’s played FFXIV since its launch and spent more than his fair share of Gil, I’ll be remedying that issue. As you continue through this article, we’ll arm you with the basic thought process needed to turn Weaver into a Gil earning machine. Here’s everything we know about how to make more Gil as a Weaver in Final Fantasy XIV.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weavers#Ffxiv#Fashion Trends#Weather#Ffxiv#The Market Board#Hq#Nq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

FFXIV Online Eureka Guide: How to unlock, Magia Board, dungeon, mount

Of all Final Fantasy XIV Online’s secrets, Eureka, the Forbidden Land, has become one of FFXIV’s most popular destinations. As the Final Fantasy XIV Online universe continues to expand with the upcoming release of Endwalker, players old and new are flocking to the plains of Eorza to uncover FFXIV’s hidden treasures.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Asmongold lost for words over FFXIV Dark Knight quest line

Video games can throw a curveball any minute when playing them for the first time. This case of Asmongold playing Final Fantasy XIV Online definitely took a turn he did not expect. Twitch streamer Asmongold is known for primarily playing World Of Warcraft, but recently has decided to take some...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

FFXIV: How to Farm Tomestones of Revelation Easily Until Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers has effectively reached its end but lots of players are still figuring out how to farm Tomestones of Revelation. Before, when the cap was 450 Tomestones a week, this was a breeze as you could run just one Duty Roulette: Expert a day, five days a week and easily cap out. However, with the cap now moved to 900 a week, this becomes a bit trickier. Sure you could do an expert roulette seven days a week and reach 630 Tomestones but that still leaves you 270 short. Most players double up on dungeon duty but we personally find that gets really boring, really fast. Especially when there are still around three months to go (at the time of this writing) until the launch of Endwalker, just grinding mindlessly isn’t the best use of our time. Well, you’re in luck as we’re going to share our method to farm these little trinkets right here. Here’s everything we know on how to farm Tomestones of Revelation in Final Fantasy XIV.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

FFXIV: How To Remove Sprout Status (August 2021)

Trying to figure out how to Remove Sprout Status? Why would you want to?! That tiny green leaf up there just lets all the players who have years of experience know that you deserve a bit more patience than their battle-hardened compatriots. Although the community definitely has way too many memes around sprouts and it can get frustrating when you’re not nearly as bad at the game as people like to think. Okay, actually we kind of get it now. While sprout status gives you the “Hi, I’m new” excuse, some players see it with a negative connotation and expect your performance to be worse because of it. Heck, you could also just hate how it looks hanging there above your character’s head! Whatever your reason, we’re not one to hold anyone back from enjoying their time in FFXIV. Here is everything we know on how to remove Sprout Status in Final Fantasy XIV.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Apex Legends Update 1.77 Patch Notes

Update 1.77 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While many players are anticipating a Seer nerf sometime in the near future, this update does not contain any Legend adjustments. There are other balance changes involving weapons though, and this update does fix a few bugs for Seer’s abilities. The Prowler now does slightly less damage, and players’ speed is now reduced while ADSing with the L-Star. Their prices will also be adjusted in Arenas mode. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.77.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Godfall Launches on PS4 Along With First Expansion Pack

Godfall is now available on the PS4 for the first time since launch, and along with it, comes Godfall’s first-ever expansion pack, known as “Fire and Darkness“. The Fire and Darkness expansion brings with it brand new threats for players to extinguish, offering powerful loot as rewards, all in a brand new Fire Realm for you to explore.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

War Thunder Update 3.79 Patch Notes

Update 3.79 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It has been one week since the release of update 3.78, but developer Gaijin Entertainment has now released a newer patch today on all platforms. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update patch number is 3.79.
Soccerattackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company: Season 3 Patch Notes

Rogue Company has just kicked off its third season, named the Kyoto Job. With the start of each new season, there’s always some particular theme that goes alongside it. Last season’s theme revolved around this ongoing “Rogues versus Justicar” plot, introducing Mack, one of the new characters in the game. Ronin ended up being arrested by Mack, thus leading to her Battle Pass-exclusive skin in the game.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Start Time, Patch Notes, Details, and More

Season 5 is nearly here for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the exact time when you can start playing the new update. This season brings four new weapons, five new maps, and new Zombies content. The fan-favorite Demolition mode returns as well alongside a brand-new mode called Double Agent that’s pretty similar to Among Us. Here’s when Season 5 begins in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Single-Player Games on Xbox One

While Microsoft’s first-party line-up is admittedly more multiplayer-focused, those who enjoy a good single-player game are still well catered for whether they own an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. In fact, Xbox is home to many of the best single-player games available right now. Thanks to third-party support from...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dead By Daylight Update 2.27 Patch Notes

Update 2.27 has arrived for Dead By Daylight and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dead By Daylight is consistently getting new patches, some more content filled and others as bug fixes. This one is a bugfix patch that also has some balancing for The Trickster in it as well. On the server side this update is known as bugfix patch 5.1.1, while it’s 2.27 on PS4. Here’s everything new with Dead By Daylight update 2.27.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

No, You Don’t Really Need an FFXIV Class Tier List

Did you just search for an FFXIV Class Tier List and wound up here? Well, before you continue your search, let me just say that they don’t matter. While many MMOs have undisputed “best” classes, FFXIV doesn’t exactly work that way. This is largely in part thanks to the dev team working their butts off to ensure if you pick a job that you like and play your heart out, you will be able to match and exceed a class with higher “potential” damage, healing, or defensive output. You may be asking “what the heck does this internet person know?”, and you’d be right. For the most part, I’m just a fan of the game like yourself but if you’re searching for this topic, it means you’re either looking to start the game on your best foot or are looking to reach the pinnacle of end game. Give me just a few minutes of your time to explain why picking a job you like versus the “best in the game” is far more important.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

FFXIV leveling guide: how to gain experience fast

This FFXIV leveling guide will help you gain XP and level up fast as you play. One of the great things about Final Fantasy XIV leveling is the possibility to level any class and job on the same character. The only downside is the huge amount of time it takes. No matter if it’s your first or your tenth class, these tips about FFXIV leveling methods are going to save you a lot of time.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: How to Get Shadow Superman Style

Superman has arrived in Fortnite, and there’s a special Shadow style variant that players can unlock for the popular DC superhero by completing various challenges. Unlocking the normal versions of Clark Kent and Superman requires players to complete quests from DC heroes like Armored Batman and Beast Boy, but dedicated players can go even further and unlock the Shadow style by putting in some extra work. Most players will already have some progress made toward unlocking the style, but it won’t be obtainable until the tail end of Season 7. Here’s how to unlock Shadow Superman in Fortnite.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected: Open Beta Announced

Blizzard Entertainment revealed, in an official announcement on the developer’s site, the release date of both the Early Access Test and Open Beta Test of Diablo 2: Resurrected, which will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One. Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. According to the developers, those...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed to 2022

Today, the developing team behind the Life is Strange series revealed, in an official statement published in the series Official Twitter profile, that Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, which will feature remastered versions of both Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, featuring improved effects, as well as new visuals and animations, will now be released on early 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy