FFXIV: How to Make More Gil As a Weaver (August 2021)

Did you just search for an FFXIV Class Tier List and wound up here? Well, before you continue your search, let me just say that they don’t matter. While many MMOs have undisputed “best” classes, FFXIV doesn’t exactly work that way. This is largely in part thanks to the dev team working their butts off to ensure if you pick a job that you like and play your heart out, you will be able to match and exceed a class with higher “potential” damage, healing, or defensive output. You may be asking “what the heck does this internet person know?”, and you’d be right. For the most part, I’m just a fan of the game like yourself but if you’re searching for this topic, it means you’re either looking to start the game on your best foot or are looking to reach the pinnacle of end game. Give me just a few minutes of your time to explain why picking a job you like versus the “best in the game” is far more important.