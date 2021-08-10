Genshin Impact 2.0 Lost Riches Guide – Day 5: Treasure Areas 9 and 10

The characters in Genshin Impact are the center of attraction. As players advance through the content the enemies get progressively harder, especially the Spiral Abyss. With this arrives the need to upgrade characters levels and talents for which travelers require materials including talent books and weekly boss drop materials. Multiple characters share these materials and dictate the player’s decision, as resources are limited. Farming the materials can get cumbersome, especially the weekly boss materials because each boss has three types of items, and getting the desired item is purely based on luck (rng). Therefore, players need to be extremely careful handling the limited resources they get. In this guide, we will take a look at what the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact is, how to obtain it, and which character to invest in.