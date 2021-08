Yo Mama's restaurant is situated in Birmingham Alabama, and I can ensure you that you will taste some of the best chicken and pork chops that you ever had!. You would never believe me, if I started telling you why Yo Mama's is the premiere food place in town, so we will just jump right into it and I will tell you why Yo Mama's is the most popular restaurant in town. Besides all the fried food, it's the atmosphere, and the food, we will also discuss the staff at the restaurant.