Mecklenburg Gets State Approval To Drop Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Now, fake IDs aren't rare among college students, you know, to get into bars or nightclubs when you're under 21. But this year, some students have their sights set on a new forged document - fake vaccination cards. Colleges and universities across the country are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines to attend in-person classes, and that has led to a growing market for fake vaccination cards for people who are hesitant or just unwilling to get vaccinated. We're joined now by Roselyn Romero of the Associated Press, who's reported on how students are obtaining these fake vaccination records and what colleges are doing to respond. Welcome.