Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg Gets State Approval To Drop Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Mecklenburg County has received state approval to split from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, after more than a year of accusing Cardinal of poor service. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services on Friday approved the county’s request to drop Cardinal and switch to using Alliance Health for coordinating behavioral health care for its Medicaid recipients. DHHS also approved Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Rockingham and Orange counties’ requests to switch managed care providers. Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties officially split with Cardinal earlier this year.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

