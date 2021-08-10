Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Promote Nick Collison To Special Assistant Of Sam Presti

By Nick Crain
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

Nick Collison is still the only player in Oklahoma City Thunder history to have his jersey retired. With the number four hanging in the rafters at the Paycom Center, he’s engraved in the history books within the franchise.

Since retirement, Collison has continued to stay involved with the Thunder, most notably as Basketball Operations Representative for the past two seasons.

On Tuesday morning, the Thunder announced that he would be receiving a promotion and would become Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder say that in this new role, Collison will continue to enhance his front office acumen while working closely with Presti and other key front office personnel on short-term and long-range initiatives and projects for the Thunder across many facets of basketball operations.

Collison will continue to be one of several former Thunder players to hold front office positions.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
48
Followers
355
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Nick Collison
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAsemoball.com

Presti looking to rebuild Thunder with young stars

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- As he looks to rebuild the Oklahoma City Thunder into a NBA contender, general manager Sam Presti has brought in a handful of highly touted young players who have similar characteristics -- long, good ball-handlers, capable shooters and international. To a team that already includes current...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Thunder GM Sam Presti Reloads on Draft Picks

The Thunder general manager entered draft night with 18 first round picks in the next seven drafts, counting 2021. By the end of the night, he’d own 19 in the next seven. After surprisingly selecting Josh Giddey with the sixth overall pick, Presti took another turn, dealing the 16th overall pick for two future firsts. It was exactly the move Thunder fans should’ve expected but didn’t from their eccentric GM.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder: Presti's Schroder Trade Reaps Major Rewards

The longest tenured general manager in the league, Sam Presti has made quite the name for himself in recent years. As if drafting three MVP’s wasn’t enough, Presti has now gone into asset accumulation mode, acquiring an unprecedented amount of draft picks in hopes of contending a ways down the line.
NBANBA

Nick Collison To Take On New Role In Thunder Front Office

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that Nick Collison will be named Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. In his new role, Collison will continue to enhance his front office acumen while working closely with Presti and other key...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Northwest Notes: Conley, Jazz, Collison, Thunder, Wolves

Now that Mike Conley‘s contract situation is worked out, he’s focused on helping the Jazz win a championship, writes John Coon of The Associated Press. Conley received interest from multiple teams before agreeing to a three-year, $68MM contract to stay in Utah. “Last year had a disappointing end to it,”...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy