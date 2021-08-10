Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama doctor says COVID surge is 'all-hands-on-deck moment' for state

Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alabama pediatric disease specialist said Tuesday that Alabamians have "no time to waste" in taking action against a worsening COVID-19 spike filling the state's hospitals. Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric immunization expert and co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, recommended all children wear face coverings going into the school year.

Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Empty ICU beds hard to find around Alabama as state's COVID-19 surge worsens

An ongoing COVID-19 surge is pushing Montgomery-area hospitals to their limits, with patients filling four ICU units in the River Region by Thursday evening as frontline workers scramble to flex dwindling resources across the state. Jackson Hospital and Baptist Health said their facilities have been on diversion this week, meaning...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

'We are in a very bad place': Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations breach 2,100 as ICU beds dwindle

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 2,100 on Monday in an ongoing surge that continues to threaten hospital intensive care capacity. Health officials in the state are actively considering different plans to preserve resources. Many hospitals have seen dwindling staff numbers in recent months due to pandemic-related trauma, burn out and more lucrative opportunities out of state.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Alabama COVID hospitalizations near 1,600 as surge spreads

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 1,583 on Monday, continuing an upward trend alarming public health officials as the state struggles to convince people to vaccinate against the virus. Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson confirmed Monday's total. Hospitalizations are nearing last summer's peak, which topped out around 1,600 cases,...
Florida StateABC Action News

Florida's latest COVID-19 surge 'nothing like' July 2020, doctor says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new month is bringing new COVID-19 records for Florida. That's despite the governor continuing to call the latest surge a "seasonal" swing. Over the weekend, Florida eclipsed its highest daily case total. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 21,683 positive tests Saturday. The state has also surpassed its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Florida Hospital Association reported a new high mark of 10,389 as of Monday afternoon. The number was 10,179 in July 2020.
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama top doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Many people, especially in Alabama, still have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them are pregnant women. According to the CDC, only 16% of pregnant women have had at least one shot. USA Health's Dr. Mimi Munn met with Alabama's Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

COVID-19 surge is straining south Alabama hospitals, COO says

A COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm some hospitals in south Alabama amid an unprecedented spike in hospitalizations, a hospital executive said Wednesday. "This is probably the most scared I've ever been as a health care professional in my entire career," Joe Stough, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Mobile-based Infirmary Health, said.
Savannah, GAWTGS

Doctors across Coastal Empire say damage from third wave of COVID-19 marks all time highs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthcare workers say they are at their wit's end as the country and communities in Coastal Georgia face their third wave of COVID-19. Just a few months ago communities across the coastal empire got excited, as city and county leaders announced an end to many COVID-19 mandates; now the Delta variant is taking over, and taking hospitals and communities back to square one.

