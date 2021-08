I love summer so much, not simply for the sunshine – who can depend on that? – but more for the sense of freedom this season brings. Longer, brighter days carry with them a feeling of possibility which gloomier seasons deny us. In winter, I sit at my desk and when it gets dark at 4pm, all I want to do is make a casserole and descend into the soft pillow of a “carb coma”. In summer, I feel like I have a whole extra tranche of time I can devote to leisure and pleasure.