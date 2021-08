SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mike Repole has been told to keep it tight. He gets a minute, and if you’ve heard him in conversation, one minute just isn’t going to happen. The thoroughbred owner from Queens will be introducing trainer Todd Pletcher during Friday’s induction ceremony for the National Racing Hall of Fame at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion, and one of the jokes that have come up at this event is that the speeches need to be short so that patrons will have time to get across the street and bet the early double at Saratoga Race Course.