Decision day coming up for 3-star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

We’re just four days away from learning where Tomiwa Durojaiye will spend his college future. Durojaiye is a three-star class of 2022 defensive lineman who is down to just five potential schools: South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky. Back in June, the Middletown, Delaware native told KSR that he would prefer to take a visit to see the Kentucky campus before making a final decision in August.