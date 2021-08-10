Cancel
UEFA

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with a Paris Saint-Germain

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PARIS) — Soccer star Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain. “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” Messi said in a statement. “Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Lionel Messi
