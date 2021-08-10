Mental health in the spotlight as athletes speak out

Sam Cary started as a freshman in one of the biggest games in Iowa women’s soccer history. “I put a lot of that pressure on myself of I need to do this because this is the position I’m in. So that all really started building in my head, and imposter syndrome, do I really belong here? Is it really, am I really the best choice filling the role on the team? A lot of self-doubt and questioning that I really had to rumble through,” said Cary.