Jaguars want to “do everything possible” to get CJ Henderson back on track

Jeremy Fowler of ESON is reporting that the Jaguars may be shopping cornerback CJ Henderson just one year after drafting him with the 9th pick in the 2020 draft. Though it has happened before it is extremely rare for a draft pick to be traded so early in a contract. The most recent example was Minkah Fitzpatrick who was traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers a year and a few games after being drafted. Prior to that may have been Trent Richardson. Henderson only played in 8 games as a rookie after an injury forced him to IR.