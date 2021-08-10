Jaguars want to “do everything possible” to get CJ Henderson back on track
Cornerback CJ Henderson was on the practice field at Jaguars training camp on Tuesday and that’s been a rare sight this summer. It was just the second time that Henderson has practiced with the rest of the club. He was on the COVID-19 list to open camp and he was excused from a scrimmage over the weekend for personal reasons. That comes after a rookie year interrupted by shoulder — Henderson had surgery after the season — and groin injuries and alongside a report that the Saints have explored trading for the 2020 first-round pick.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0