NFL

Jaguars want to “do everything possible” to get CJ Henderson back on track

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerback CJ Henderson was on the practice field at Jaguars training camp on Tuesday and that’s been a rare sight this summer. It was just the second time that Henderson has practiced with the rest of the club. He was on the COVID-19 list to open camp and he was excused from a scrimmage over the weekend for personal reasons. That comes after a rookie year interrupted by shoulder — Henderson had surgery after the season — and groin injuries and alongside a report that the Saints have explored trading for the 2020 first-round pick.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Urban Meyer
Charlie Strong
#Jaguars#Football Team#Saints#American Football#The Florida Times Union
