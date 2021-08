The Los Angeles Lakers have already made the splash of the offseason by reportedly trading for Russell Westbrook to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They had to give up a lot to get the former MVP and nine-time All-Star, however, as they will be sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Washington Wizards as a part of the deal. The trade cannot be officially completed until the start of the new league year on Aug. 6.