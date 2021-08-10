Packers Practice Notebook, August 10th: Rashan Gary returns, Matt LaFleur talks preseason QB rotation

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — No one here knows what this is going to look like in six months. That much, to borrow a phrase, is a beautiful mystery. No one knows if the Packers are going to win the Super Bowl after coming so close the last two years, or if Aaron Rodgers is going to maintain his MVP level as he turns 38, or if Jordan Love’s development will accelerate, or if the keeping core that Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have built intact will be feasible after the 2021 season. All of that will play out over 17 games and, everyone here hopes, a few more after that.