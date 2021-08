Rafael Devers is out of the lineup Friday for the Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Devers is dealing with a quadriceps injury that he suffered during the game Wednesday. This injury also cost Devers a chance to play in Thursday’s loss to the Blue Jays. If not for the great seasons that Vladimir Guerrero is having for those Jays and Shohei Ohtani is having for the Angels, Devers name might be mentioned more in the American League MVP conversation as he is hitting .286, an OPS of .943, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 67 runs in 417 plate appearances.