Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

ICA London Director to Step Down, Citing Need to ‘Hand Over to the Next Generation’

By Tessa Solomon
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zv6b_0bNiKZ2A00

After five years at the helm, Stefan Kalmár said he would step down as the director of the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, citing a need for a fresh perspective at the institution. The ICA will begin a search for his successor.

“The moment now feels right for me to hand over to the next generation to lead this iconic institution with care, compassion and vision,” Kalmár said in a statement, adding that “directorships should never be for life—fixed tenures should be the norm not the exception.”

Appointed in 2016, the German-born curator was the first foreigner director in the institution’s 75-year history. (He succeeded Gregor Muir who left the ICA to join Tate as the director of the museum’s international collection.) Kalmár previously led Artists Space, the well-regarded nonprofit gallery in New York that focuses on showing work by emerging artists.

During his tenure at the London museum, Kalmár oversaw exhibitions by Cameron Rowland and Forensic Architecture, a multidisciplinary group that uses architectural evidence to investigate human rights abuses, as well as retrospectives of work by Kathy Acker and Julie Becker. He also launched a new program called “Temporal Deprogramming ,” led by Philadelphia-based interdisciplinary artists Black Quantum Futurism that included installations and a series of live music, performance, and talks.

Kalmár, who reportedly plans to leave London and live between Berlin and Marseille, cited the pandemic and its economic impact on the ICA London as one reason for his departure. The museum was closed from March 2020 until earlier this summer, and last fall, it received a grant of £789,000 (over $1 million) from the U.K. government’s Culture Recovery Fund. He also said in his statement that “the past 17 months have been a time of intense self-reflection and realignment of one’s own values: what structures, what behaviors, what ideas, what work will matter most in the world ahead of us.”

In a statement, artist Wolfgang Tillmans, the ICA’s board chair, said, “The ICA has been extremely lucky to have benefitted from his double input: Stefan’s international perspectives and his concurrent re-focusing onto the core values of the ICA.”

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Tillmans
Person
Kathy Acker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Museum#Ica#Gallery#Forensic Architecture#Uk#Ica#German#Black Quantum Futurism#Culture Recovery Fund#Artnews Com Manifesta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Museumsartreview.com

Philadelphia Museum of Art director Timothy Rub steps down

The museum was recently embroiled in a series of abuse allegations concerning the behaviour of some of its managers. The director of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Timothy Rub, has announced his retirement in 2022 – marking 13 years in the role. Rub joined the museum in 2009, preceding an...
Visual Artartland.com

Lost (and Found) Artist Series: Sophie Taeuber-Arp

“In a flower, in a beetle, every line, every form, every color has arisen from a deep necessity.”. Sophie Taeuber-Arp Artland’s Lost (and Found) Artist series features artists who were originally omitted from the mainstream art history books or largely invisible for most of their careers. A leading pioneer of 20th abstraction, Swiss painter, sculptress, dancer and textile artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp has long been eclipsed by other forefront artists of the century and has been unduly left outside the fine art canon. Her work uniquely combined an exploratory approach to shapes and crafted materials, works on paper, paintings, relief sculptures and an interest in dance and movement, with a love of geometric abstraction developed as a result of her work in embroidery and tapestry. At long last, a major retrospective in joint curation by Tate Modern, MoMa and Kunstmuseum Basel now celebrates her pioneering figure that forged a new path for the development of abstraction.
Interior DesignArchDaily

A Virtual Tour of Adolf Loos’ House for Josephine Baker

The unbuilt design of a home for Josephine Baker by the architect Adolf Loos is perhaps one of the most analyzed unbuilt homes of Modernism. Its design and history touch on a number of complex social and political issues during the early 20th century. The design comes when Josephine Baker, an African American entertainer is beginning her rise to superstardom and represents a thoroughly modern and fresh artistic voice. Meanwhile, Adolf Loos was a physically ailing man on a steep moral and social decline. The house itself was never truly commissioned by Baker, rather it lives mostly as a fantasy concocted by the architect. This video presents the house through a 3D model and narrated walkthrough to discuss how and why the house was designed and allow you to explore this unique house for yourself.
Peabody, MAberkshirefinearts.com

Peabody Essex Museum and Fondation Cartier

This fall, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) and the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain are proud to present the North American premiere of The Great Animal Orchestra, a collaborative work between pioneer bioacoustician Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists. Over the course of nearly 50 years, Bernie Krause collected more than 5,000 hours of recordings of natural environments, including at least 15,000 terrestrial and marine species from around the world. Now, museum visitors can step into an immersive audio-visual experience that celebrates our planet’s rich biodiversity and raises awareness of its alarming decline. Along with the opening, a new documentary about Bernie Krause, directed by the French filmmaker Vincent Tricon and produced by Fondation Cartier, will also be released and shown as part of PEM’s exhibition presentation.
Advocacyartforum.com

Forge Project Announces Inaugural Residencies in Support of Indigenous Artists

The Forge Project, a new, Hudson Valley, New York–based nonprofit aimed at supporting Indigenous artists, has awarded its first fellowships to four Indigenous creators. Architect Chris T. Cornelius, artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka, ecologist and writer Jasmine Neosh, and language preservationist Brock Schreiber will each receive $25,000 and a studio residency of varying duration.
EnvironmentPosted by
ARTnews

In New York, Fair Weather Darkens As Books Show Cancels, Armory Pivots 55 Dealers Online

Because of the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and uneven vaccination rates, as well as ongoing travel bans, plans for upcoming in-person trade fairs, including art fairs, are looking shaky. Two prominent New York events have been canceled within the last two weeks. Today, the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair (NYIABF), the long-running fair headed up by veteran art fair organizer Sanford Smith, called off its 2021 edition, which was to take place at the Park Avenue Armory September 9–12. In a statement, Smith said he was “disappointed that the fair cannot go on, but for everyone’s...
MoviesBillboard

'Tina' Producer Lightbox Partners With WMG's Film Division

Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group, has partnered with London and Los Angeles based television and film production company Lightbox to co-produce, co-develop and co-finance non-fiction film and TV projects. The deal will enable Lightbox to create stories about WMG's roster of artists, writers...
New York City, NYPosted by
ARTnews

Art Fair Veterans Bring Flexible Gallery Art House to New York in November

Art House, a new hybrid art exhibition space that aims to bring a flexible solution to gallery space, is set to open in New York this November. The new venture will be located in the former Barneys flagship store on Madison Avenue. Designed by wHY architecture’s creative director Kulapat Yantrasast, Art House will offer an exhibition space in New York city for galleries based in other cities and countries around the world. The venture, a twist on the art fair model, is founded by the team behind TEFAF New York— Michael Plummer and Jeff Rabin of New York advisory firm Artvest...
Public Healthjack1065.com

Australia’s Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as 5 million residents of Melbourne, the state capital, prepare to enter a second week of a hard lockdown. A total of 21 new locally acquired cases were detected in the state,...
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

London’s The Beaumont hotel to unveil refurbishments this month

The Beaumont hotel in London’s Mayfair is to reopen on August 20, following refurbishment works carried out during the enforced closure due to Covid-19. As reported late last year, the hotel took advantage of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic to remain closed for around 18 months, allowing renovation works to take place.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Music Producer Nellee Hooper Takes Leading Role at NFT Venture Throne Alongside Music Executive Gee Roberson (EXCLUSIVE)

Music producer Nellee Hooper, who has worked with leading acts such as Massive Attack, Soul II Soul, Sade, U2, Madonna and Bjork, has taken the role of head of cultural partnerships at NFT venture Throne, as well as being one of its founding partners as previously reported. Hooper will be responsible for “introducing the Throne NFT ecosystem and the new value of NFTs to the creative community as well as to cultural icons in various genres of the arts,” Throne explained. Hooper said: “With my first paycheck from the first Soul II Soul album, I wasn’t into flashy cars or fancy jewellery,...
Visual Artartforum.com

New York Arts Scene Evolves in Response to Delta Variant

Two major arts-related events in New York have taken hits this week as Covid-19 cases, fueled by the disease’s highly contagious Delta variant, continue to spike nationwide. Sanford Smith, long the force behind the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, announced yesterday that this year’s iteration of the event, which was to have taken place September 9–12 at the city’s Park Avenue Armory, is canceled. Smith cited the uncertainty caused by the rise of the variant as the cause, noting that he was “disappointed” that the fair could not take place but that the decision had been taken to protect the event’s staff, exhibitors, and attendees.
EconomyAdWeek

Revolving Door Roundup: Deloitte, M&C Saatchi, Walton Isaacson and More

Happy Friday the 13th. While it may be bad luck to break a mirror, walk under a ladder, fail to forward that chain letter to 10 people, or visit a creepy summer camp, it’s not bad luck to walk through a revolving door to see all the latest agency moves, mergers, acquisitions, wins and launches. Hope you don’t have agency-induced triskaidekaphobia.
MuseumsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

At The 'Museum Of Black Joy,' It's The Everyday Moments That Go On Display

The first words greeting visitors to the digital Museum of Black Joy are simple and affirmative:. "I see you. You are beautiful." Before curator and creator Andrea Walls started exploring photography, she was a Pushcart Prize nominated poet. Clad in a red flat cap and a black V-neck shirt, the 57-year-old spoke to NPR from her combination garage and studio in Philadelphia, where she launched this "borderless exhibition" on the first day of a terrible year, January 2020. The news was filled with rancor, she remembers. Stories of strife and animosity dominated headlines and social media. Many of those stories were about violence directed against minorities and people of color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy